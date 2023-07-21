Suzy Deakin, 44, surprised her five-year-old son, Jax Deakin, outside Grange Primary School, in Owton Manor Lane, Hartlepool, dressed as an eight-foot-tall inflatable dinosaur.

Suzy saw the T-Rex costume in a card shop earlier this month and thought it would be something fun to do and a great way to celebrate the end of Jax’s first school year.

The whole display was a surprise that had all the children leaving the school gates for the summer holidays excited and intrigued.

Suzy Deakin, 44, dressed as a dinosaur with her son Jax,5.

Suzy, who lives in the Owton Manor area of Hartlepool, said: “All the kids went a bit mad really.”

Suzy also bought Jax a little congratulations trophy which she presented to him at the school gates.

Jax was delighted. He said: “It was a big surprise.”

Suzy also went above and beyond for her son’s fifth birthday earlier this month, inviting Marvel’s Spiderman to his birthday party as a special guest.

She said: “I have not quite grown up yet. I just love to have a laugh with him. He literally saved my life from hell. I was suffering from depression and he made me live again.”

Suzy put the costume on for a trial run before taking it onto the streets of Hartlepool, which did not come without its struggles.