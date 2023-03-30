Chloe Whaites launched her home decor business To The Moon around two years ago, eventually branching out into flower preservation.

The mum-of-two – who taught herself how to preserve the flowers – says she is one of just two flower preservation specialists in the North East.

The final result sees the dried flowers preserved inside a range of transparent shapes, formed by resin, including spheres, hearts and even initial letters.

Chloe Whaites has been preserving memorial and wedding flowers.

"I had the idea to put some of my friend’s flowers into the resin when it was her wedding around a year and a half ago,” said Chloe.

"When I managed to do it, it looked lovely."

The business has recently been helping preserve memorial flowers as well after customers started expressing interest.

Chloe, 31, has said there has been a lot of positive feedback and she has been working closely with a number of funeral homes in Hartlepool, including Victoria House, Mason’s, Co-op Funeralcare and Ronald G Bennett Funeral Directors in Blackhall.

Chloe Whaites with Apolena Wilson (left) and Andrew Evans (right) from Victoria House Funeral Service.

“When I started my flower preservation business my main focus was weddings but after a number of people came to me requesting memorial flowers be preserved it’s something that I really loved to do and was grateful to be able to provide the family with something special to keep as a memory of their loved one,” explained Chloe.

The former art teacher from Seaton Carew added: "It’s more of a personal thing for me, to be able to make such meaningful things for people when they’ve lost somebody."

Jewellery and photographs can also be added to the preserved flowers.

Apolena Wilson, one of the owners of Victoria House, has said that the funeral service is giving clients “a wonderful choice of a lasting tribute”.

Apolena added: "What Chloe is offering, within how she is providing this lasting tribute, families have a great choice of preserving their memories, whether it would be flowers, photos, jewellery. We just feel as though it is a wonderful tribute for a family to have if that is their choice.”

