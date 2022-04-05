Hartlepool museum goes dotty for Dalmatians with dog-friendly fundraiser
There were lots of wagging tails and treats galore as Hartlepool’s Heugh Battery Museum held a successful fundraiser for dog charities.
The museum on the Headland welcomed about 170 visitors and lots of four-pawed friends for the fun event on Sunday, April 3, to celebrate the 14th birthday of its resident Dalmatian Domino.
The day raised £700 for DAS Dalmatians who rehabilitate, rescue and rehome Dalmatians, and £200 for Stray Aid in County Durham who care for and rehome strays from across Hartlepool and the wider region.
Museum manager Diane Stephens got Domino and his late sister Poppy from a rescue charity and wanted to help other dogs find happy homes.
She said: “It was a great day. We had lots of different breeds and lots of Domino’s Dalmatian friends came up.
"He was like a rock star with people taking his photo and giving him treats. He slept very well on the night!”
The event included competitions for the dogs with the waggiest tails and best treat catchers.
Susan Tait, from ALMo Photography, took adorable pet portraits.
Diane thanked all the volunteers and businesses who helped make day a success by donating their time, raffle prizes and dog-friendly cakes.
She added: “Finally, thank you to the extraordinary, hardworking Sue and Dave at DAS Dalmatians for all love and care you give to our beautiful spotty breed and others, and to all the volunteers at Stray Aid for all your hard work and love for all dogs that come through your doors.”