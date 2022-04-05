Hartlepool museum goes dotty for Dalmatians with dog-friendly fundraiser

The museum on the Headland welcomed about 170 visitors and lots of four-pawed friends for the fun event on Sunday, April 3, to celebrate the 14th birthday of its resident Dalmatian Domino.

The day raised £700 for DAS Dalmatians who rehabilitate, rescue and rehome Dalmatians, and £200 for Stray Aid in County Durham who care for and rehome strays from across Hartlepool and the wider region.

Museum manager Diane Stephens got Domino and his late sister Poppy from a rescue charity and wanted to help other dogs find happy homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dalmatian owners pose for a picture with their pooches at the Heugh Battery Museum.

She said: “It was a great day. We had lots of different breeds and lots of Domino’s Dalmatian friends came up.

"He was like a rock star with people taking his photo and giving him treats. He slept very well on the night!”

The event included competitions for the dogs with the waggiest tails and best treat catchers.

Susan Tait, from ALMo Photography, took adorable pet portraits.

Heugh Battery Museum resident dog Domino with his special birthday cake.

Diane thanked all the volunteers and businesses who helped make day a success by donating their time, raffle prizes and dog-friendly cakes.

She added: “Finally, thank you to the extraordinary, hardworking Sue and Dave at DAS Dalmatians for all love and care you give to our beautiful spotty breed and others, and to all the volunteers at Stray Aid for all your hard work and love for all dogs that come through your doors.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Heugh Battery Museum manager Diane Stephens (left) gives a Dalmatian a treat at the event.