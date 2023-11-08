Two Hartlepool museums are to screen a new film about the First World War in a worldwide project with a Swedish rock band.

The Heugh Gun Battery and National Museum of the Royal Navy are looking forward to welcome audiences to screenings of the new animated feature film The War To End All Wars.

The 67-minute long musical vividly tells tales from World War One based on music by the Swedish metal band Sabaton taken from their most recent studio album of the same name.

The first screenings are coinciding with the 105th anniversary of Armistice Day this weekend.

Heugh Battery Museum staff and volunteers wearing their exclusive War To End All Wars t-shirts. Left to right: Carole Baldwin, Andy Stephens, Tony Armstrong and Diane Stephens. Picture by FRANK REID

The Heugh Gun Battery Museum, which Sabaton has previously supported, is showing the film on Saturday, at 11.15am, while the National Museum of the Royal Navy in Hartlepool is also screening it the same day at 7pm.

Diane Stephens, manager of the battery museum on the Headland, said: “The film is only being shown in museums. It strings together songs that depict action from the First World War from many different viewpoints and narration which tells the history behind each song.

"It’s really well put together and very well researched.”

Sabaton are working with over 100 museums in countries all over the world from Australia to Canada as part of the band’s History Rocks initiative to raise awareness about museums and encourage their fans to support them.

Sabaton at the Heugh Battery Museum last March. Picture by FRANK REID

Diane added: “It’s a smashing project. They have really listened when they have been going around different museums about their struggles.

"I think it’s going to be the start of many new things to support museums to get new audiences in.”

Band manager and bassist, Pär Sundström, said: “We wanted to create something that makes our fans visit and help their local museums, and I’m beyond happy to see that it’s working.

"It means a lot to us to see how many involved have been enthusiastic, both fans and museums.”

Sabaton visited the Heugh Battery Museum last year after supporting a fundraising campaign to ensure it survived.

It will also screen the film to visitors every day from Sunday, November 12, to Saturday, November 18, at 7pm.