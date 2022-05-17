Hartlepool’s Phoenix Variety Showgroup, who put on shows to raise money for a host of good causes, performed at the Smallcrafts Club, in Commercial Street, on Friday (May 13).

They entertained the audience with a night of nostalgic music, including soul and pop hits from the Sixties, Seventies and Eighties.

Proceeds from the show totalled £447.

Phoenix member Olwyn Ward with the money raised for Ukraine.

Phoenix member Derrick Rowbotham said: “It went very well. The main thing was getting people through the door and making collections and raising money.

"People were on the dance floor.”

The group includes singers and musicians Shirley Rowbotham, Brian and Linda Edmenson, Philip McKean and Olwyn Ward.

Money raised on the night was presented to Graeme Pattinson, from Hartlepool, who is supporting refugees and animals in Ukraine by making trips to the country to deliver aid and supplies.

The Phoenix Variety Showgroup performing at the Smallcrafts Club.