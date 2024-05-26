Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of music fans were dancing with joy after a spectacular show by Take That this weekend.

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen took to the stage at a packed Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough on Friday night.

They returned to Teesside as part of their This Life On Tour, and were supported by special guest Olly Murs who also went down a storm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans of the enduring pop group flocked to the concert from all over with many from Hartlepool making the short journey down the A19.

Hartlepool man Josh Newton took these pictures of Take That and Olly Murs at Friday night's concert.

Among them was Josh Newton who had a front row seat and shared these pictures with us.

He said: “Amazing night seeing Olly Murs and Take That. Completely lost my voice but well worth it.”

More than 30,000 people previously flocked to the Riverside when Take That played the venue’s first major concert back in 2019.