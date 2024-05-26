Hartlepool music had a front row seat at amazing Take That concert with special guest Olly Murs
Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen took to the stage at a packed Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough on Friday night.
They returned to Teesside as part of their This Life On Tour, and were supported by special guest Olly Murs who also went down a storm.
Fans of the enduring pop group flocked to the concert from all over with many from Hartlepool making the short journey down the A19.
Among them was Josh Newton who had a front row seat and shared these pictures with us.
He said: “Amazing night seeing Olly Murs and Take That. Completely lost my voice but well worth it.”
More than 30,000 people previously flocked to the Riverside when Take That played the venue’s first major concert back in 2019.
The group are on a UK-wide stadium and arena tour to celebrate their ninth studio album This Life.
