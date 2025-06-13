A music student from Hartlepool has produced a symphonic piece to celebrate “the life and impact” a famous 200-year-old tree had before its infamous felling.

James Ellingford, 23, has composed the Sycamore Symphony to celebrate the life of the famous 200-year-old Sycamore Gap tree, found in a dip in Hadrian’s Wall, after it was axed in 2023.

In September 2023, news spread that the famous sycamore tree had been cut down overnight.

James, a postgraduate music student at Huddersfield University, said: "I was lucky enough to have visited the tree a matter of weeks before it was felled.

James Ellingford, second from right, is pictured alongside his family back in 2023 when they visited the Sycamore Gap tree just weeks before its felling.

"It’s such a special area and is so important to so many people. The pictures of the tree lying across Hadrian’s Wall were heart-breaking.

"The public reaction showed just how special the tree was both nationally and internationally."

James’s Sycamore Symphony was played as part of a concert held by the Huddersfield University symphonic wind orchestra and was conducted by James himself.

He said: “The aim of this piece of music is to celebrate the life and impact the tree had.

James is pictured conducting Huddersfield University's symphonic wind orchestra.

"The music touches on the mindless destruction of Sycamore Gap, but the piece begins with a motif representing its growth and ends with a jubilant celebration of the community coming together and the signs of regrowth that future generations will be able to enjoy.”

Hundreds of people spoke out after the tree was cut down, including the 1991 Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves film director, Kevin Reynolds, and popular Northumberland author LJ Ross.

Speaking about the tree, James said: “People’s ashes have been left there, engagements have taken place, and all sorts of other family events have been celebrated under the canopy of the tree.”

Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers, from Cumbria, were found guilty after a trial of causing criminal damage to the tree and to Hadrian's Wall.

They are due to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on July 15.

James said: “This amazing tree is special to so many people for a variety of reasons and I hope that the Sycamore Symphony will play a small part in Sycamore Gap’s ongoing story."

To watch the full performance, see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=szmBiGMLLJ4.