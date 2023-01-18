The Studio, in Tower Street, is kicking off its 25th birthday celebrations with a charity fundraising event on Saturday, January 28, from 2pm until 2am.

The fundraiser, called We Shall Overcome, will raise funds for St Aidan’s Kitchen, in Oxford Street, which provides support for people who are hungry, homeless, struggling or in need.

St Aidan’s Kitchen runs a food kitchen every Thursday where they provide hot meals and bags of groceries to anyone in need.

Owners of The Studio, in Tower Street, Brian Barnes and Karen Martin.

Speaking about their chosen charity, event organiser Brian Barnes said: "At the moment, with the cost of living crisis, there are a lot of people struggling in Hartlepool and we believe this charity best captures those needs.”

Brian, who has worked at The Studio for 25 years, said: "I have been putting events on for eight years now and generally I always look towards local charities.”

He added: “We just want people to support local charities.”

Acts who have already been confirmed for the event include Alex Featherstone & Friends, Cosmic Egg, Lost State of Dan, Charlie Thomas and Burn The Valley.

Analogue Blood, Daniel D’arcy And The Swear Downs, Peter Hall, DJ Horace Zontal and Jas and Finn Weatherill will also be performing.

The Studio first opened in May 1998 but it was not until 2014 that they became a completely volunteer-led charity.

Like other small businesses, The Studio has faced a range of financial challenges over the years but, despite this, has continued to serve the community of Hartlepool.

Since 2014, The Studio has created a safe space for musicians to perform, rehearse and record their own music.

Brian said: “They do tremendous work.”

This is a wristband event with a suggested donation of £5 although anything more or less is also welcomed.

Brian has already begun organising events for the bank holiday weekend in May which he expects to be even bigger.

He said: “We really want to celebrate.”

Due to licensing, the January event is open to those aged 16 and over.