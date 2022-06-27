Lisa Stansfield on stage at Hop Farm festival in Kent in front of an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 fans.

Saxophone player Mick Donnelly has playing as part of the singer’s backing band at gigs in support of fellow 90s stars Simply Red on the band’s summer tour.

Earlier this month, Mick joined the chart-toppers on stage in front of 8,000 to 10,000 music fans at Hop Farm, in Kent, and another gig at Peterborough Embankment, in Cambridgeshire.

It is the band’s first time back together since the pandemic and lifting of restrictions.

Mick Donnelly in his Hartlepool academy. Picture by FRANk REID

Mick, who has previously toured Europe with Lisa and the band, said: “It’s been just fantastic, an amazing buzz.

"This is the first time that Lisa has got the band back together since the pandemic and this is a nice way to ease into it.

"Our next show is at Lincoln Showground on July 4 and there is a couple more after that.”

Lisa rose to fame in the 80s and enjoyed a series of worldwide hits in the 90s with songs such as All Around The World, The Real Thing and All Woman.

Mick Donnelly (second from right) with Lisa Stansfield (centre) and her band.

Mick, 60, has been a member of Lisa’s band for eight years now after he was recommended to her by a trumpet player friend.

He also features on her last two albums, Seven, and Deeper, with another in the pipeline.

Mick has also enjoyed playing to big crowds again for the first time since Covid.

He said: “It is an 11 piece band so is a nice big outfit to be part of.

"Lisa looks after us extremely well. There is a really good mix of young and experienced musicians around her that gel really well.

"The band has been together for about eight years so it’s good to be in a situation where the artist relies on the musicians to support her and she feels really comfortable around us.

"She is an extremely lovely woman.”