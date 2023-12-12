Hartlepool musician Max Bianco is support act for rock band The Libertines in Margate
Max Bianco, who is originally from Hartlepool, warmed up for the group before their Sunday evening gig at The Lido, in Margate.
He was asked to appear at the show by Libertines co-frontman Carl Barat after Barat watched him perform at an open mic night in Margate last month.
Singer and guitarist Max, 30, said: “I already knew him and asked him if he wanted to see me at the open mic night.
"I wasn’t sure whether he would be there or not but he was, seemed to like what I did and then asked if I wanted to support them at The Lido.”
The Libertines, who first found fame in the Noughties, are playing a series of gigs ahead of the release early next year of their first new album in nearly a decade.
The band’s original line-up, including co-frontman Pete Doherty, are now back together.
Max, who now lives in Cambridge, said: “Pete introduced me on stage and, to be honest, they looked after me all weekend.
"It was great to hang around with them over the weekend, having a drink and a fry up.
"It was one of highlights of my time as a musician and one of the highlights of my life.”
The night was even more of an honour as Max was a fan of The Libertines when they first found fame.
The former pupil at Hartlepool’s High College of Science said: “The Libertines inspired me to begin writing my own songs and I think a young Max would have been thrilled if he had known that he would have appeared with them all these years later.”
Max returns to his roots this weekend when he performs twice in Hartlepool with former Jar Family bandmate Dali.
Tickets for their Saturday performance at the Pot House, on the Headland, sold out quickly.
At the time of writing, there is still availability for the pair’s gig at the same venue on Sunday, December 17, from 6pm.
Tickets are £5 in advance or £7.50p on the door.
Contact the Pot House on (01429) 597933.