Hartlepool musician Michael Gallagher releases new music video ahead of hometown gig

The video for Fallen, which premiered on Friday morning, was filmed back in September and follows the artist’s 700-mile round trip over 48 hours from Hartlepool to This Is Tomorrow festival in Newcastle and the Isle Of Wight festival.

The song is about the journey of two people in love and Michael has said he wrote it “one go” after returning from a festival in Belgium.

It is his fourth track this year following Lula, Call My Name and Time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The video for Michael Gallagher's latest single 'Fallen' is out this Friday, October 22.

Michael, 25, who is supporting Shaun Ryder’s Black Grape at the Borough Hall on Saturday evening, said: “The video was put together by some friends of mine who have a media company called YNOT.

"They joined us on the 700-mile round trip and captured us along. I was the fortunate one who got to do all the driving.”

He continued: “The trip was one of the best weekends of my life.

"It was brilliant to get to play in front of crowds that we might normally not have the chance to do.

Black Grape, featuring Shaun Ryder, left, and Kermit, right, are to play at Hartlepool's Borough Hall on Saturday night.

"Hopefully next summer will be filled with many weekends like this one.”

Michael, who grew up in the Dyke House area of the town, has said he is looking forward to playing in front of a home crowd.

He said: “Very excited to be playing at the Borough Hall this weekend in front of a home crowd.

"Will be a brilliant experience to share the stage with the legendary Shaun Ryder also.”

He also played at this year’s Hartlepool Waterfront Festival where he supported top-billed The Futureheads and will headline his own show at Think Tank, in Newcastle, in December.

It is part of a three-day tour that month with shows at the Water Rats, in London, on December 17 and Off The Square, in Manchester, on December 18.

Tickets are available at www.thisfeeling.co.uk/michaelgallagher.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.