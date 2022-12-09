Hartlepool’s Centre for Independent Living, in Burbank Street, raised £1,400 at its Christmas fair which will be used to fund future events and activities for the community.

The free event took place at the Hartlepool Borough Council centre and attracted more than 200 residents and day service users’ families and friends.

Visitors were greeted by artificial snow, real Christmas trees and life-size paper mache figures including the Ice Queen and Aslan the lion.

A snow fall greeted visitors to the Christmas Fair

There were also Christmas stalls selling gifts and treats, a raffle and a tombola.

Caroline Hogg, day services manager at the Centre for Independent Living, said: “Because of the Covid pandemic, we hadn’t been able to do an event like this for the local community for several years, so we really pulled out all the stops.

"Everyone put in a lot of hard work over many months and we were thrilled by the response.

“People were amazed and really touched and said it was such a lovely start to the Christmas season.”

Day service driver, Martin Wilson, dressed as Santa in his grotto.

Children also had the opportunity to visit Santa’s grotto where they each received a free selection box.

All character figures, costumes and effects were created by the day service staff and users using arts and crafts, scrap materials and items donated by local firms and organisations.

Mulgrave Carpets, in Lynn Street, Hartlepool, donated used cardboard tubes left over from inside rolls of carpet to make tree trunks for the event.

John Lovatt, Hartlepool Borough Council’s assistant director for adult social care, said: “The day service users and staff set out to create a magical experience for children and families and they well and truly achieved that.

Community worker, Gill Baker, sells sweet treats on a stall at the Christmas fair.

"The amount of work and the creativity that went into it was exceptional.

“It was a wonderful event and it was a delight to see the happiness on people’s faces.

"Everybody involved should be really proud of what they achieved.”

Hartlepool’s Centre for Independent Living are already planning events for next year which include an Easter fair and a Beauty and the Beast themed Halloween ball.