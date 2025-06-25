A lottery winner has reflected on how her life has changed after completing a list of wishes she “could only ever previously have dreamt about”.

That list is now completely ticked off after she completed a stunning Lake District cruise with relatives.

Joanne, a 52-year-old former carer for children with disabilities, said while enjoying the trip: “In the first year since my win I have done things I could only ever previously have dreamt about doing.

Lottery winner Joanne Jobson enjoying a Lake District cruise to complete her list of wishes after her National Lottery win.

"And today, taking in the amazing scenery around the Lake District with the people who are closest to me, has been the perfect finale to one incredible year.

“It is something I have always wanted to do and talked about arranging but never actually got round to doing it.

"But now, thanks to my Set For Life win, yet another dream has become a reality.

“Having my own private skipper and boat – afternoon tea and champagne on board – it is a day I will never forget.”

Joanne Jobson, centre, enjoying the cruise with relatives.

The completed list also includes:

Retiring from work;

A holiday to Spain;

A theatre trip to London’s West End to see Mamma Mia;

A diamond ring and bracelet for herself;

Moving into a new home of her own;

Taking her two sisters on holiday to Turkey for the Cappadocia hot-air balloon festival;

Treating her niece to a lumpsum of money to ensure she could have a special Christmas;

Paying for her mum and her friend to go on a city break:

A dream trip to London with her sisters – which included a trip to the top of The Shard;

A shopping trip to York;

Investing in a hot tub.

Joanne is now looking forward to the next 12 months and creating even more special memories as she draws up her next wish list.

Among her plans are a luxury holiday to Thailand and a trip to watch rock group Kaiser Chiefs in concert as well as more generous gifts for her nearest and dearest.

National Lottery winner Joanne Jobson won £10,000 a month for 30 years after winning the Set For Life jackpot in February 2024.

She added: “The places I’ve been, things I’ve bought and memories I’ve been able to make every single month have just been incredible.

"And I have this to look forward to for the next 29 years – it is actually quite surreal.

"I am going to be secure until I am 81 and beyond.”

Until her win last year, Joanne was living with family while saving for a home which “was still some way off”.

Hartlepool woman Joanne Jobson celebrates her lottery win in February 2024. Photo by Anthony Devlin.

Joanne said: “That moment, one year ago, still feels like it was yesterday. The time has just flown.

"I thought it was just an email telling me how much I could win – not how much I had actually won.

"I never thought that things like this could happen to people like me – but they really do – and I am proof that amazing things like this can happen to ordinary people just like me.”