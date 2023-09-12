Watch more videos on Shots!

Hayley Adams, 27, was awarded the Philip Goodeve-Docker Memorial Prize from The Queen’s Nursing Institute for her outstanding commitment to her district nursing professional apprenticeship.

Hayley, from Hartlepool, graduated with a BSc (Hons) in Nursing Studies in 2018 but decided to return to Teesside University to enhance her learning.

She said: “I was told I received the award because I had the most potential to enhance the district nursing profession.

Hayley Adams, 27, receives a prestigious nursing award.

"Obviously, I was absolutely buzzing. I was feeling a bit down after coming back from a holiday to Ibiza and arriving home to rainy Hartlepool, so seeing that award in the post honestly made my day.

“All of my colleagues on the apprenticeship were amazing, so it was an absolute honour to receive the Philip Goodeve-Docker Memorial Prize.”

Hayley is now a district nursing sister, providing medical and pastoral care in the homes of those who cannot get to a practice.

She said: “We deliver all sorts of care, but the palliative and end-of-life care is most important for me.

"There’s no better feeling than when you’ve made somebody comfortable in their own home, and families are so appreciative of the work we do.”

Hayley was excited to return to Teesside University to complete her apprenticeship, adding: “I was supported completely throughout my studies.

"I honestly can’t thank all of my tutors enough for their patience and the kindness that they’ve shown. They’ve been amazing, and I wouldn’t have received this award without their support and that of my employer, North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.”

Rachel Doubleday, senior lecturer in community and childhood studies at Teesside University’s school of health and life sciences, said: “Hayley showed so much dedication to her studies, her career and district nursing throughout her time at Teesside University and continues to do so within her professional role.

"This prize is richly deserved.”

Hayley said: “I wouldn’t change anything about my time at Teesside University. It’s been the best decision I ever made.