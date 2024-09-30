Hartlepool nurse takes on seventh swim challenge to raise money for national charity Aspire
Karen Pickering is swimming 22 miles from September 9 until December 2 in aid of Aspire, which supports people living with Spinal Cord Injury, a condition that currently has no cure.
She said: “I’ve done the swim seven times since 2016 because I find that the challenge motivates me.
"It’s a good time of year to do something like this.
"For me, September has always been about a new start; back to school, new pencil case, new season (autumn is my favourite) and getting fit after a summer of relaxation.
"Swimming three times a week is not only exercise – it’s relaxing, it’s self-care – and swimming for charity is great motivation.”
Karen, who has been swimming the challenge at Mill House Leisure Centre, in Raby Road, Hartlepool, said: “I’ve always loved a challenge, although some have been more sensible than others.”
She added: “I’ve been nursing for 41 years. Most of that time was spent in neurosciences working with patients with spinal injuries, amongst other things, so it’s always been a cause close to my heart and the reason I’ve done previous challenges.
"However, this year it’s a bit closer to home as my oldest daughter has Cauda Equina Syndrome.”
Cauda Equina Syndrome is a condition whereby the nerves at the end of the spinal cord known as the cauda equina are damaged.
Katy Boyd, who manages the Aspire Channel Swim, said: “Every year amazing swimmers all over the UK go to great lengths for Aspire.
"Over the past 24 years, the Aspire Channel Swim has raised over seven million pounds for people paralysed by Spinal Cord Injury, which helps Aspire support thousands of people annually – something we’re hugely proud of.
"Anyone can take part in the challenge, regardless of ability, and we love to see people taking part in different ways.”
Donations can be made online at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/karens-aspire-channel-swim-fundraising-page.
For more information about the Aspire Channel Swim, see https://www.aspirechannelswim.co.uk/.
