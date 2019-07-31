The reunited nurses holding their class picture from 1979

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust opened its doors to a number of former nursing trainees who completed their training with the Trust back in 1979, and returned to tour the current site and catch up with one another to reminisce over old times.

Senior regional Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Officer and previously a trainee nurse for the Trust, Vivienne Dove, said: “When we started our training we were an enthusiastic group of 18 to 20 year olds who didn’t know what we were letting ourselves in for. We did, however, know that we wanted to be nurses and care for people.

“Each one of us could remember the good times we had training at North Tees General Hospital School of Nursing, and the wealth of experience we had over our three years training. We met some wonderful role models and learned our trade from them. It was really marvellous getting to see how much the hospital has grown since we were last here and getting to catch up with each other.”

The nurse's class back in 1979

The group took the time to tour the current hospital site, which has changed quite significantly since its time as a General Hospital, with one previous trainee having travelled all the way from America to attend and see the hospital for the first time since 1982.

The foundations of that training back in 1979 has resulted in lifetime careers in nursing and has led to some colleagues now supporting the next generation.

Vivienne added: “Some of my colleagues have stayed in nursing beyond 55 years old and this shows the commitment they have to nursing. They have developed their skills and competencies over many years and now lead and manage teams to deliver excellent patient care. They now support new recruits who are just starting out on their journey.