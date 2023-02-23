News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool paedophile guilty of historic child sex offences dies in prison

A paedophile who was found guilty of 11 counts of sexual assaults against children has died in prison.

By Pamela Bilalova
8 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 2:58pm

Joseph Jukes, 85, from Hartlepool, died at Holme House Prison, in Stockton, on November 22 last year, after suffering ill health, an inquest heard.

He had received treatment by the establishment as well as in hospital.

Jukes had been in the Stockton prison since December 7, 2016 after he was found guilty of raping a young girl, five counts of indecently assaulting children, and five charges of gross indecency with children.

Joseph Jukes was found guilty in 2016 after a trial.
Teesside Crown Court heard he committed the offences decades ago.

He had been given a jail sentence of 16 years.

An inquest into Jukes’ death, which took place at Teesside Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, February 22, heard the medical cause of his death was metastatic lung cancer, hypertension and cerebrovascular disease.

Assistant Coroner for Teesside and Hartlepool Karin Welsh concluded he died as a result of natural causes.

