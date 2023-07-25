One patient’s mum told the Mail how her daughter’s scan was cancelled and appointments at the University Hospital of North Tees were fully booked until September.

Fifteen-year-old Izzy Harnett-Wood, who goes to Manor Community Academy, fell off a horse in June and was given a knee brace and crutches by the urgent care team who told her she would need an MRI scan to see what damage had been done.

Her scan was due to take place on Sunday, July 23, but got cancelled. It has now been rescheduled for this Sunday.

MRI scanner at the University Hospital of Hartlepool is out of order for ten days.

Kate Harnett-Wood, Izzy’s mum, said: “She’s been struggling with going to school. She’s been going as she’s had exams but has had to get around school on her crutches and has been in pain.

"Obviously, she’s not been able to do all the things she would normally like to do but she’s been really brave.

“I’m worried about the impact this wait for the MRI scan is going to have on her injury and also her education as she’s going into year eleven in September and she will still be in pain and on crutches.”

The MRI scanner at the University Hospital of Hartlepool was due to be replaced with a new and improved machine and in its absence, a temporary mobile MRI scanner was being used.

Izzy Harnett-Wood, 15, with her knee in a leg brace waiting for an MRI appointment.

On Sunday, July 14, however, the mobile scanner broke down and attempts to refill the helium failed.

On hearing about the incident, Labour parliamentary candidate Jonathan Brash said: “As soon as I learned of this situation, I immediately raised the matter with the hospital’s chief executive.

"They’ve informed me that the scanner broke down but that they have now got a mobile unit ready to go from Wednesday (yesterday) this week.

"They are working hard to resolve the situation.”

Phil Woolfall, clinical director for radiology at the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, said: “All urgent and suspected cancer appointments were swiftly moved to the University Hospital of North Tees, where we have poured in extra staffing and resources, so as not to delay diagnosis, but we have had to cancel some routine appointments.