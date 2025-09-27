Older Hartlepool people were treated to a day out complete with afternoon tea and creative activities as part of an initiative to encourage older folk to explore the region.

Ann and Frank Huntingdon were among the group who visited Durham city centre courtesy of a partnership between Stagecoach North East and Age UK.

They all enjoyed afternoon tea at the popular Tealicious Tea Room, on Elvet Bridge, where they also had the chance to try a unique cakes and crochet craft session.

There was also time to take in other nearby sights.

A group of Hartlepool people ready to enjoy their day out in Durham.

Ann, 72, said afterwards: “It has been such a lovely day. Everyone has been so friendly and it’s been a lovely atmosphere.

“We enjoyed the journey over from Hartlepool and it has been a long time since we were in Durham. I think Stagecoach’s Grand Day Out is a lovely idea.

“I think the bus is a relaxing way to travel and it’s nice to chat with people on the way. It has been interesting meeting new people today.”.

Stagecoach’s Grand Day Out initiative is part of its collaboration with Age UK and aims to help combat social isolation by encouraging older people to make the most of their opportunities for free bus travel.

A group of Hartlepool people enjoyed a day out in Durham courtesy of Stagecoach and Age Uk.

This month’s trip also took place during September’s national Catch The Bus Month.

Stagecoach hopes the annual event will encourage older people to make the most of free bus travel opportunities available to them.

Paula Taylor, service manager at Age UK Teesside, said: “It is important that we give people the chance to come together.

"It is really nice to bring people out of Hartlepool and help them make new friendships.”

Steve Walker, managing director at Stagecoach North East, said: "Everyone has really enjoyed this Grand Day Out and it is great to hear how much the pensioners have enjoyed their time in Durham.

"It has really brought people together and hopefully people have made new friends and been given some encouragement to use their bus passes to get out and about around our wonderful region.”

Stagecoach North East takes a bus load of older people out on a Grand Day Out every other month.