Hartlepool performers become champions after competing in Dance World Cup
Hartlepool dancers have returned home as champions after competing in the Dance World Cup.
Val Armstong School of Performing Arts pupils travelled to Portugal to perform in the competition which saw them showcase their skills on the world stage.
And the performers, aged from six to 18, certainly impressed – achieving more than 50 world champion titles.
The school also brought back more than 250 medals between them and scholarship awards which were awarded by an international panel of adjudicators.
Hollie Sorelle McCully, who co-runs the school along with mum Val Armstrong, said: “From what can only be described as the best experience in the world of dance for us as a school, our students and our parents.
“I never thought for one second we would achieve the results we did the experience alone was enough for us.
“But we are bringing back over 50 world champions, more than 250 medals between them, scholarship awards, awarded by an international panel of adjudicators and memories to last a lifetime.”
More than 50 students from the school based on Whitby Street South were chosen to represent Team UK in the international competition – making it the school’s biggest one yet.
Taking place from Friday, June 28, to Sunday, July 7, performers took part in 40 routines incorporating all kinds of dance styles including tap, modern, ballet, and song and dance.
Hollie added: “Our students are the perfect example of team work your support and love for each is incredible.
“You make me beam with pride.
“All your hard work has payed off – you really are amazing.
“To all other schools from around the world huge congratulations and to all schools from England.
“Thank you for making our Dance World Cup experience one to remember!”
This year’s Dance World Cup was the school’s third, with student racking up a number of world champion titles in recent years.
Last year the team returned home from Barcelona with three gold medal troupes; one world title duet; one silver medal duet; one silver medal tap solo and a bronze medal troupe.
Back in 2017, the school competed in the Dance World Cup in Germany and scooped three golds.