Lee Bullivant created two Halloween photoshoots.

Hartlepool photographer captures ghostly images in spooky Halloween photoshoot

Lee Bullivant’s atmospheric images bring Halloween to town.

By Pamela Bilalova
Sunday, 24th October 2021, 4:52 pm

The photos were taken two weeks ago and show Simon Duncan, 27, Daynor Guerin, 25, and Lee’s daughter, Abigail Bullivant, 13, all from Hartlepool, wearing fancy dress and impressive make-up as they transform into scary Halloween creatures.

Lee, 38, said: “I’m more than happy with the photos.”

See the stunning photos in our gallery below.

1. Scary hour

Lee has said that the photoshoot took three hours.

Photo: Lee Bullivant

Photo Sales

2. Ghostly visions

Lee's wife and Daynor helped create the make up.

Photo: Lee Bullivant

Photo Sales

3. Spooky trio

Daynor, Abigail and Simon underwent a spooky transformation for the photoshoot.

Photo: Lee Bullivant

Photo Sales

4. Halloween colours

Lee toke up photography in February of this year.

Photo: Lee Bullivant

Photo Sales
Hartlepool
Next Page
Page 1 of 3