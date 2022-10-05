Paul Gale took to Steetley Pier in The Headland at around 11.15pm on Sunday night to capture the Northern Lights.

Paul has taken photos of the Northern Lights before but this weekend’s lights were particularly spectacular.

Paul, 48, said: “Steetley is a good place to get them. You have to face North.”

He added: “I have an app on my phone that tells me where to go and when.”

The Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, are caused by molecules and atoms in the atmosphere colliding with particles from the sun.

The best time to see the Northern Lights in England is from late September to March, with the autumn equinox considered to be particularly special.

The Northern Lights are easier to see closer to the arctic but can also be enjoyed in Northumberland, Tyne and Wear and County Durham if the conditions are right.