Hartlepool photographer’s striking image of waves at the Headland to be featured in next Countryfile Calendar

Brian Nunn says he’s “thrilled” after his picture ‘Wave Power’ made it to the final of the BBC Countryfile calendar competition for 2022.

The snap made the cut along with 11 other images and will be featured in next year’s Countryfile calendar.

The beautiful picture also has a chance to land on the front cover of the calendar if it’s successful in a public vote.

The finalists were announced during Countryfile’s programme on Sunday, August 22.

Mr Nunn, 69, who has never taken part in the contest before, said: “I was thrilled to pieces. I was over the moon.

"It’s the first time I’ve entered this.”

The shot, which couldn’t be published in this piece due to competition rules, depicts dramatic waves on the Headland and was taken back in April shortly after sunrise.

Mr Nunn has said he got up as early as 5am to capture the moment.

He said: “I got up quite early, could’ve been 5 o’clock, ready for the sunrise.

“I’m really thrilled it’s been selected.”

The theme of the Countryfile calendar competition this year is “Miracles of Nature” and Mr Nunn’s photo is one of just two not showing animals.

The pictures were selected by judges John Craven, Cerys Matthews and Simon King and will make up the Countryfile Calendar for 2022, which is sold in aid of BBC Children in Need.

Last year the calendar helped raise more than £3.1million.

Mr Nunn first took up photography in 1970s while studying graphic design in college.

But the former shop manager has said he couldn’t focus on taking pictures properly until his retirement five years ago.

He says he loves to photograph wildlife and birds in particular.

Mr Nunn added: “I don’t like to keep to one thing, I like variation.”

Voting for the Countryfile contest closes at 10am on Monday, August 30, and the winner will be announced in the programme on October 3.

Visit bbc.co.uk/countryfile to see all 12 images which made it to the final and to vote.

