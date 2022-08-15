Hartlepool physiotherapist relives memories of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin, who runs Active Physio care, in Victoria Road, was looking after the judo and wrestling athletes at the competition arena, providing treatment before and after competitions.

A typical day would involve helping fighters get ready before their fight and then splitting time between the competition mats and the training area.

Martin (right) spent worked with judo and wrestling athletes at the Commonwealth Games.

Martin said: “It’s always great working at a world class games. People are so proud to be involved, especially when it is a home games.

"The sun was shining and England were winning lots of medals so there is a big buzz around all the competition venues and athletes villages.”

Speaking of the judo and wrestling events, he added: “Because it is an indoor venue and the crowd are very close to the competition mats the atmosphere is great.

"Everyone was really getting behind all the home nation athletes. When it’s a close match the crowd know this and then start to really cheer the home nation fighter which really spurs the fighter on and the crowd then get even louder.”

Martin has said the atmosphere was great.

This wasn’t the first big sports event for Martin, who has worked at the London Olympics in 2012 and the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014.

Alongside the hard work in Birmingham, there were also moments experiencing the thrill of sport.

“My biggest memory was watching two athletes I had been treating fight against each other,” said Martin.

Martin has been a physiotherapist for 17 years.

"I didn’t know who to cheer on. Normally you would want the fighter you have been working closely with to win but when you have treated both of the fighters you get stuck on who you are cheering for.”

Martin, who has been a physiotherapist for 17 years, has added he will “definitely” be doing more big sports events in the future.

He said: “I do a lot of my work with the British Olympic Sailing Team and normally have to travel with them to world championships and European championships.