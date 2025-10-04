More rigorous rules for turning properties into Houses of Multiple Occupation (HMOs) could be brought in across Hartlepool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Consultations have been launched by Hartlepool Borough Council and Hartlepool Development Corporation on proposed controls for smaller HMOs.

If confirmed, the proposal known as an Article 4 Direction, would mean that landlords can no longer convert a standard house into a small HMO for less than six occupants without planning permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Such application for properties housing more than six people already require planning permission.

Cllr Karen Oliver of Hartlepool Borough Council.

Hartlepool Borough Council says it reflects concerns over the “unregulated spread of HMOs and the impact they can have on communities”, including anti-social behaviour, problems with rubbish and parking issues.

Councillor Karen Oliver, chair of the council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “Whilst HMOs are an integral part of the housing market, they can in some cases have an adverse impact on neighbourhoods.

“An Article 4 Direction would give us the power to control the spread of small HMOS in the same way that large HMOs are already regulated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re keen to hear the views of as many interested individuals and groups as possible, so I would encourage them to complete the survey.”

Grange Road, Hartlepool, has seen a number of HMO applications in recent years.

Hartlepool Development Corporation has launched its own consultation on the same proposal for the parts of the town it has planning control for, which include a large section of the town centre and Church Street area.

Development corporation chiefs say poorly managed HMOs or an over-concentration of them in particular neighbourhoods can lead to a more transient population, a deterioration in housing conditions and property standards and affect the neighbourhood’s character and supply of family housing.

Mark Robinson, the chair of HDC, said: “While HMOs play an important role in meeting housing needs, we must also address the concerns they can bring for residents and neighbourhoods if not properly managed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can take part in the council’s consultation by completing a survey on the Your Say Our Future consultation platform at https://yoursay.hartlepool.gov.uk/hmosurvey

All comments and representations must be received by 5pm on Friday, January 23, 2026.

For areas of the town covered by Hartlepool Development Corporation, visit teesvalley-ca.gov.uk/about/hartlepool-development-corporation/.

Representations can also be made in writing before Wednesday, October 15, to Hartlepool Development Corporation Office, Teesside Airport Business Suite, Teesside International Airport, Darlington DL2 1NJ, or by emailing [email protected].