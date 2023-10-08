Hartlepool Police appeal to trace missing 11-year-old Jayden Casey
Police have issued an appeal to trace a missing 11-year-old schoolboy.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 8th Oct 2023, 10:22 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Cleveland Police is searching for 11-year-old Jayden Casey who was last seen in Catcote Road, Hartlepool, on 7th October at 1200 hours.
“Jayden is described as 4ft 2 with short dark hair and was last seen wearing a black sports top, black shorts, black hooded jumper and white trainers.
“Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting CVP-23-200019.”