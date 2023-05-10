Yasmin Calvert was first on the scene at the incident in Hartlepool, where an 18-year-old was badly injured with a slash wound down to the bone.

Yasmin provided lifesaving first aid to the teenager who was bleeding heavily, crafting a makeshift tourniquet out of a police throw line, which is a small rope.

Tourniquets are commonly used to apply pressure to a limb to stop the flow of blood in an emergency and, in this case, helped to reduce the teenager’s bleeding as much as possible before help arrived.

PCSO Yasmin Calvert, who saved a teenager's life.

PC Shaun Cox arrived at the scene soon after the incident with a first aid kit prepared, containing tourniquets which were immediately applied to the victim and stopped the bleeding until the air ambulance arrived to transport the teenager to hospital.

Hartlepool district commander, Superintendent Martin Hopps, said: “PCSO Calvert’s immediate actions certainly contributed to saving the teen, who suffered significant blood loss.

“Both PCSO Calvert and PC Cox’s actions in this difficult situation are commendable and together they undoubtedly saved his life.”

This life-saving equipment had recently been rolled out across all police vehicles at the end of January following suggestions by three officers across the force.

While armed response officers were already given this equipment, response officers were not issued with tourniquets even though all officers were trained to use them.

Superintendent Martin Hopps said: “I’m extremely proud of all officers involved in this incident and also those involved in the roll-out of vital life-saving equipment to all Cleveland Police response vehicles.

“Cleveland officers really care about the communities they serve and demonstrate this dedication to protecting the public from harm and keeping people safe on a daily basis.

"The forward thinking, quick decision making and swift action of these officers ensured that a young man’s life was saved that day.”