The event at the police station in Avenue Road was organised by PC Geoff Coggin and The Dialogue Society charity and celebrated art, music and food from different cultures.

Saturday’s event included food, music, arts and crafts from Turkish Muslim culture, and featured artwork based upon the journey that many take when they have to leave their own country for safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families also had the opportunity to try various art workshops, including water marbling, calligraphy, macrame textile crafting, henna tattoos and face painting.

Having a go at one of the day's workshops. Photo: Cleveland Police

The Dialogue Society was established to connect communities through dialogue and meaningful interaction between people of different groups.

PC Coggin was even awarded with a medal from the society on the day for his work in building community cohesion.

District Commander of Hartlepool Police Station Superintendent Martin Hopps said: “It was lovely to see our communities enjoying a morning together in the sunshine, with fabulous music, food and arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is important that all communities get to know the officers in Hartlepool, and we can build a good foundation of trust and communication.

PC Coggin with the medal he was awarded.

“I would like to thank PC Coggin for organising this event, and congratulate him on the recognition of his good work by the Dialogue Society and the Turkish Muslim community in Hartlepool.”