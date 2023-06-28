News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool Police Station hosts successful event celebrating different cultures in town

A community event at Hartlepool Police Station celebrating different cultures in the town was a huge success.
By Mark Payne
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 16:19 BST

The event at the police station in Avenue Road was organised by PC Geoff Coggin and The Dialogue Society charity and celebrated art, music and food from different cultures.

Saturday’s event included food, music, arts and crafts from Turkish Muslim culture, and featured artwork based upon the journey that many take when they have to leave their own country for safety.

Families also had the opportunity to try various art workshops, including water marbling, calligraphy, macrame textile crafting, henna tattoos and face painting.

Having a go at one of the day's workshops. Photo: Cleveland PoliceHaving a go at one of the day's workshops. Photo: Cleveland Police
Most Popular

The Dialogue Society was established to connect communities through dialogue and meaningful interaction between people of different groups.

PC Coggin was even awarded with a medal from the society on the day for his work in building community cohesion.

District Commander of Hartlepool Police Station Superintendent Martin Hopps said: “It was lovely to see our communities enjoying a morning together in the sunshine, with fabulous music, food and arts.

“It is important that all communities get to know the officers in Hartlepool, and we can build a good foundation of trust and communication.

PC Coggin with the medal he was awarded.PC Coggin with the medal he was awarded.
PC Coggin with the medal he was awarded.

“I would like to thank PC Coggin for organising this event, and congratulate him on the recognition of his good work by the Dialogue Society and the Turkish Muslim community in Hartlepool.”

PC Coggin, who is from the town, has worked for Hartlepool Police for over 15 years and is well known for his work in communities and schools.

