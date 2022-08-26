Hartlepool Police to use new DNA spray to target 'reckless' off-road bikers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A DNA tagging spray is being introduced across Cleveland which can forensically prove if suspects were in a specific location at a specific time.

Police will now be using the spray to target off-road bikers acting antisocially as well as at mass gatherings of quads or off-road bikes.

The substance can be sprayed from a distance to mark the bikes, clothing and skin of any riders and passengers with a uniquely-coded but invisible DNA that will provide forensic evidence to link them to a specific crime.

A number of forces around the country are also using the DNA tagging spray when carrying out pursuits.

Chief Inspector Wendy Tinkler, of Cleveland Police, said: “We have received the DNA spray and training and its use is ongoing with officers.

"This is a viable tactical option for our officers if faced with a situation where the spray may provide an opportunity to identify a suspected offender who makes off from the scene of a crime.”

Talking about off-road bikes, Chief Insp Tinkler said: “This spray gives us the option to avoid putting other members of the public and our officers at risk of the significant harm associated with pursuits.