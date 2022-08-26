Hartlepool Police to use new DNA spray to target 'reckless' off-road bikers
Police across have launched a new strategy to target off road-bikers committing anti-social driving.
A DNA tagging spray is being introduced across Cleveland which can forensically prove if suspects were in a specific location at a specific time.
Police will now be using the spray to target off-road bikers acting antisocially as well as at mass gatherings of quads or off-road bikes.
The substance can be sprayed from a distance to mark the bikes, clothing and skin of any riders and passengers with a uniquely-coded but invisible DNA that will provide forensic evidence to link them to a specific crime.
A number of forces around the country are also using the DNA tagging spray when carrying out pursuits.
Chief Inspector Wendy Tinkler, of Cleveland Police, said: “We have received the DNA spray and training and its use is ongoing with officers.
"This is a viable tactical option for our officers if faced with a situation where the spray may provide an opportunity to identify a suspected offender who makes off from the scene of a crime.”
Talking about off-road bikes, Chief Insp Tinkler said: “This spray gives us the option to avoid putting other members of the public and our officers at risk of the significant harm associated with pursuits.
“It will provide us with further investigative opportunities to identify anyone causing mayhem and disrupting the lives of those in our communities with their reckless behaviour and it will also enable us to identify their quads/bikes after the event due to its lasting durability.”