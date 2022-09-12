Hartlepool proclaims King Charles III in historic ceremony in Victory Square
The new king was proclaimed in Hartlepool on Sunday during a historic ceremony not held since 1952.
Hartlepool joined other cities and towns across the country in making its proclamation of the new monarch on Sunday afternoon (September 11).
Local proclamations date back centuries and used to inform people of a new sovereign before the age of mass media.
In Hartlepool, the historic announcement was made at 3pm on the steps of the War Memorial in Victory Square.
It was read by by the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Brian Cowie and was also attended by Peter Bowes, the Deputy Lieutenant of County Durham, and the Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, Councillor Shane Moore.
Before reading out the proclamation, Councillor Cowie told the crowd in Victory Square: “The proclamation of the new sovereign is a very old tradition, which can be traced back over many centuries.
"The ceremony does not create a new king, it is simply an announcement of the accession which took place immediately on the death of the reigning monarch.
"In an age where modern methods of communication convey news around the world in an instant, the proclamation is no longer the means by which people learned for the first time that they have a new monarch.
"Today, however is one of the first occasions when communities have an opportunity to come together and reflect on a moment in our nation’s history when the reign of our longest-serving monarch came to an end and our new sovereign succeeded.”
Read More
Councillor Cowie then read out the proclamation, which ended with three cheers for the King.
Ceremonies took place up and down the country on Sunday following the formal proclamation of King Charles III's as the new Sovereign at St James's Palace in London on Saturday morning (September 10).
Flags at Hartlepool Civic Centre were raised to full mast during the period of the proclamations and have now been returned to half-mast for the period of national mourning.
During this time, people in Hartlepool can sign two books of condolence, open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm at the Civic Centre and the Borough Hall.
An online book of condolence can also be signed at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/book-of-remembrance.