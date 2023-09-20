Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation, in collaboration with Hartlepool Food Partnership, hopes to change Hartlepool’s relationship with food and as part of this collaboration held a plant growing challenge for children across the town.

Charlotte Grayson, a pupil at Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, in Hart Lane, won the competition and was given a trophy, a raised bed to grow more plants and gardening tools.

The Easy Peasy Challenge is an annual event, organised by the West View Project, where Hartlepool's primary school council members are tasked with growing their own food produce which this year, was peas.

Charlotte Grayson, pupil at Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, holds her winning pea plant.