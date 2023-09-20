Hartlepool project encourages families to grow their own food
The Joseph Rowntree Foundation, in collaboration with Hartlepool Food Partnership, hopes to change Hartlepool’s relationship with food and as part of this collaboration held a plant growing challenge for children across the town.
Charlotte Grayson, a pupil at Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, in Hart Lane, won the competition and was given a trophy, a raised bed to grow more plants and gardening tools.
The Easy Peasy Challenge is an annual event, organised by the West View Project, where Hartlepool's primary school council members are tasked with growing their own food produce which this year, was peas.
Darren Leighton, of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said: "Becoming more connected with where food comes from, and how it reaches our plate, will hopefully inspire some curiosity from the children and support them to become more environmentally aware.”