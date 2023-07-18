Hartlepool pub Fisherman’s Arms regulars brew beer to raise funds for RNLI

Brewed at the Tooth and Claw site at Camerons Brewery, in Hartlepool, it has raised £271 for the town’s branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Regulars at the Fishermans Arms, at the Headland, were given the opportunity to brew the beer while learning about the brewing process.

It was decided to call their creation Betty Huntbatch after the RNLI all weather lifeboat that is moored near the pub.

Anne Wray and Malcolm Cook from Hartlepool RNLI are presented with the money raised by Glenn Murphy and Hazel Whitelock of the Fishermans Arms./Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins

Landlord Glenn Murphy said: "It was a great experience brewing our own beer at the brewery and what better way than to enjoy a pint of Betty Huntbatch knowing that the sale of the beer will help save lives at sea. We have supported the charity for several years now and are very proud to do so."