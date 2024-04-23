Hartlepool pub Stag & Monkey hosts mini festival to celebrate 10th birthday

A Hartlepool pub is celebrating its 10th birthday by hosting a mini festival.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 14:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Stag Fest is a one day event that is taking place on Saturday, April 27, from 11am until midnight at the Stag & Monkey, in Brenda Road, Hartlepool.

There is going to be a range of live bands and DJs performing music throughout the day both outside in the beer garden and inside the pub.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is also going to be an outdoor bar, BBQ, outdoor TV showing live sports and face painting for children.

The Stag & Monkey is hosting its own mini festival called Stag Fest to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Pictured here is general manager, Oscar Kane (second left) and staff members from left, Stephanie Clark, Rhyse Horton and Lisa Cartwright.The Stag & Monkey is hosting its own mini festival called Stag Fest to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Pictured here is general manager, Oscar Kane (second left) and staff members from left, Stephanie Clark, Rhyse Horton and Lisa Cartwright.
The Stag & Monkey is hosting its own mini festival called Stag Fest to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Pictured here is general manager, Oscar Kane (second left) and staff members from left, Stephanie Clark, Rhyse Horton and Lisa Cartwright.

The Stag & Monkey team are also going to be raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support throughout the day.

Stag & Monkey general manager Oscar Kane said: “We’re really looking forward to putting on a show-stopping day for our guests to celebrate 10 years in the local community.

“Since I joined as the general manager in 2023, I’ve felt welcomed by the community and proud to be a part of the Stag & Monkey team.”

Related topics:HartlepoolMacmillan Cancer Support

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.