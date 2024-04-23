Hartlepool pub Stag & Monkey hosts mini festival to celebrate 10th birthday
Stag Fest is a one day event that is taking place on Saturday, April 27, from 11am until midnight at the Stag & Monkey, in Brenda Road, Hartlepool.
There is going to be a range of live bands and DJs performing music throughout the day both outside in the beer garden and inside the pub.
There is also going to be an outdoor bar, BBQ, outdoor TV showing live sports and face painting for children.
The Stag & Monkey team are also going to be raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support throughout the day.
Stag & Monkey general manager Oscar Kane said: “We’re really looking forward to putting on a show-stopping day for our guests to celebrate 10 years in the local community.
“Since I joined as the general manager in 2023, I’ve felt welcomed by the community and proud to be a part of the Stag & Monkey team.”
