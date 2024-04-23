Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stag Fest is a one day event that is taking place on Saturday, April 27, from 11am until midnight at the Stag & Monkey, in Brenda Road, Hartlepool.

There is going to be a range of live bands and DJs performing music throughout the day both outside in the beer garden and inside the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is also going to be an outdoor bar, BBQ, outdoor TV showing live sports and face painting for children.

The Stag & Monkey is hosting its own mini festival called Stag Fest to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Pictured here is general manager, Oscar Kane (second left) and staff members from left, Stephanie Clark, Rhyse Horton and Lisa Cartwright.

The Stag & Monkey team are also going to be raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support throughout the day.

Stag & Monkey general manager Oscar Kane said: “We’re really looking forward to putting on a show-stopping day for our guests to celebrate 10 years in the local community.