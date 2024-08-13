Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Generous supporters have been thanked for donating guitars to a new project aimed at improving mental health.

The instruments will be used by the Men’s Play and Chat guitar group at Hartlepool’s Kate Sirs School of Music.

The initiative, which is due to begin in September, “combines the therapeutic power of music with the vital need for open dialogue about mental health”.

It has already attracted donations – ranging from “brand new instruments to cherished personal guitars” – from local businesses, residents and musicians.

Guitar teacher Joe Gordon with some of the guitars already donated.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the generosity of our community,” said Kate Sirs, the director of the Stockton Road school.

“These guitars are more than just instruments. They are tools for healing and connection.

"This programme has the potential to make a real difference in the lives of many men and we couldn’t do it without this support.”

Programme leader and guitar player Joe Gordon added: “When Kate asked if I’d be interested in running this session, I was immediately on board.

"In this day and age, more than before, fellas need the fellas.”

A statement on behalf of the group said: “The stigma around mental health can prevent men from seeking the help they need, resulting in higher rates of depression and suicide among men compared to women.

“The men’s guitar group aims to break down these barriers by providing a welcoming and non-judgmental environment.

“Participants will gather weekly to learn guitar, share experiences, and support one another.

"By combining music and conversation, the group offers a dual approach to mental health.”

For more information about the group or to donate, email [email protected]

