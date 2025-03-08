Hartlepool pupil rushed to hospital with injuries following collision with Mercedes car

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 8th Mar 2025, 08:18 BST
Updated 8th Mar 2025, 08:27 BST

An 11-year-old pupil was rushed to hospital with injuries following a collision with a car.

They were taken to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees with foot and arm injuries after the Hartlepool incident.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “A Mercedes A class was travelling westbound on Elwick Road, then turning north into Cairnston Road, when the collision occurred.

“An 11-year-old child pedestrian sustained a broken bone in the foot and a fractured elbow in the incident which happened at 8.15am on Wednesday, 5th March.

The Hartlepool collision took place near the junction of Cairnston Road and Elwick Road.placeholder image
“The child was later taken to the University Hospital of North Tees for treatment to the injuries.

“Officers believe the area will have been busy with traffic and pedestrians at the time and would urge anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number. Please quote ref 038517.”

