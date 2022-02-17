Hartlepool pupils celebrate academic success after catch-up tuition scheme boosts their confidence

Throston Primary School, in Hartlepool’s Flint Walk, has seen huge improvements in pupils’ progress after taking part in the National Tutoring programme.

More than 200 children at the school have accessed the government-funded scheme since last spring, with both online and in-person lessons in English and maths available.

Sessions are between 45 minutes and one hour long and are either one on one or in groups of three.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Logan Bailey taking part in online tutoring sessions at Throston Primary School./Photo: Frank Reid

Online tutoring lead Nichola Fleetham-Reid said: "That’s what it’s all about, making sure that the children are happy and that they feel success. I think one of the biggest achievements is seeing them feel that success.

She added: "I think sometimes the benefits of online learning is the fact that it’s really personal, it’s just the tutor and yourself and for a student that maybe does lack confidence or doesn’t like to speak up and ask a question in front of 30 other children in a classroom environment, it gives them that opportunity to have that dialogue one on one, without the pressure of peers.”

Pupil Jessie Wilson, nine, who has been attending maths lessons, said: "It helps me learn a lot and it’s gotten my scores up loads.

"You can be nervous, it’s fine, but when you log on, you’ll be perfectly fine. They’ll just help you with your Maths or English.”

Online tutoring lead Nicola Fleetham-Reid at Throston Primary School./Photo: Frank Reid

Ivy Crowe, nine, added: “It’s really helped me in maths lessons. I’ve become more confident with doing maths.”

Catch-up tuition provides additional, targeted support for children and young people in schools who have been most affected by disruption to their education, as a result of the pandemic.

It is available at primary and secondary schools, as well as special educational needs or disability (SEND) specialist schools.

Throston Primary School headteacher Mark Atkinson added: “There are so many moving parts to helping our children get the most out of their education, and we don’t want any child to be left behind, which is why this extra tuition has been so invaluable for our school.

Caitlyn Phelan taking part in online tutoring sessions at Throston Primary School./Photo: Frank Reid

"Since starting the programme last Spring we’ve definitely seen a boost in the children’s confidence who have taken part, as well as their ability to collaborate as a group.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.