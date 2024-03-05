Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

World Book Day 2024 is being celebrated on Thursday, March 7, with the World Book Day charity giving children free tokens which they can exchange for books.

This year, Hartlepool Borough Council has been chosen as one of a number of local authorities around the country to be given 1,200 free books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The book offer is part of the charity’s national mission to improve children’s access to books and provide them with opportunities to develop a lifelong habit of reading for pleasure.

Priscilla Deane, assistant hub coordinator, community outreach and engagement, and Councillor Bob Buchan encourage pupils to get involved in World Book Day 2024.

This comes as research by the National Literacy Trust shows that nationally less than half of children say they enjoy reading.

Councillor Bob Buchan, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s adult and community-based services committee, said: “We are delighted and grateful to receive these fantastic books.

“Reading a book is a lot of fun and can take you on endless adventures and journeys of discovery, both real and imagined, but encouraging a child to discover the magic of books is so much more important than that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils at all primary and secondary schools across Hartlepool can exchange their World Book Day token for a World Book Day book of their choice at Community Hub Central, in York Road, from Monday to Friday between 10am and 4pm up until the end of March.

Children can also exchange their tokens at Community Hub South, in Wynyard Road, on Saturday, March 9, between 10am and noon.