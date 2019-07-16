Hartlepool pupils’ royal red letter day from Prince Harry and Meghan
Delighted Hartlepool schoolchildren received a royal red letter day to remember from none other than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
A group of pupils at Jesmond Gardens Primary School wrote to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to congratulate them on the birth of their first child.
They were over the moon when each child received a reply from the royal couple.
It comprised a card with a glossy photo of Harry and Megan cradling Archie and a message inside thanking the children for their warm wishes.
Twelve Year 2 Jesmond Garden pupils, all aged six and seven, wrote to them.
Assistant headteacher Joanne Stuart said it involved learning about the royal family and it helped with the children’s writing skills.
It was also the first time many of the youngsters had actually sent off a letter as opposed to writing on computers or tablets in today's technological age.
Ms Stuart said: “We researched the royal family line and how to write formal letters.
“Writing to the royal family gave the pupils a purpose for their writing. They were all very excited to post their letters as many of the pupils hadn't had the experience before.
“Each individual pupil received a personal reply from the royal couple and were very excited.”
Archie was born on Monday, May 6, and is seventh in line to the throne. He is the Queen’s eight great-grandchild.
Harry and Meghan’s reply to the children read: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex greatly appreciate you taking the time to write and celebrate the birth of Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.
“Their Royal Highnesses have been incredibly touched by all of the warm wishes they have received during this especially joyful time in their lives. They send their best wishes and heartfelt thanks.”
Archie was christened at Windsor, where Prince Harry and Meghan were married, on Saturday, July 6, in a private ceremony.
Introducing Archie to the world, mum Meghan said: “It’s magic. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”