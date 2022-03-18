Victorious racing driver from Hartlepool moves up a level as he enters new championship

Dominic Wheatley will be joining Graves Motorsport to race in the Mini Challenge JCW Championship, with the new season opening on Saturday, April 23, at Donington Park, in Derby.

The move to the higher class championship comes after Dominic won the Quaife Mini Challenge Trophy in 2021 following a “nerve-wracking” final race at Silverstone.

It means the race driver, who works full time as lead engineer at JDR Cables, will be competing in a more powerful car specifically made for racing.

Dominic with the new car.

Dominic, who has been able to do some driving in the new vehicle, has said the goal this year is to gradually get used to the new race and eventually make his way to the podium.

He said: “The step up in the car is phenomenal. I’m really looking forward to getting back behind the wheel. Hopefully I can get straight on the pace and start challenging for top tens, top fives, maybe even podiums by the end of the season.”

The 27-year-old added: "Overall, the car goes from being a road car that’s converted to be a race car to just a pure race car. It’s build in a factory from new as a race car.

"The main shock when I got in and got a feel for it was just that level of grip and the acceleration. It’s instantaneous and it shoots you off. There’s no half measures with it. It’s really accelerating and gets your adrenaline pumping.

Dominic has said he is looking forward to the new season.

"By the time I’d done a couple of laps I was in love with it. It was great.”

Dominic started racing in go-karts when he was just 11 and has said his family has always been passionate about motor sports, with his dad, Derek Wheatley, a former British rally cross champion.

Dominic, from the Burn Valley area of town, said: "He’s supported me all the way and he’s encouraged me in this step as well and hopefully I’ll be able to get back towards the front and make him even more proud with wins in this class as well.”

Dominic is self-funding his participation in the contest, but is also looking for sponsors.

The Mini Challenge JCW Championship is aired on ITV4.

