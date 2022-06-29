Hartlepool radio presenter celebrates anniversary with hundreds of 'wonderful' listeners

Top of the bill was the Elton John tribute artist Jimmy Love, who took to the stage at North Ormesby Club, in Middlesbrough, to perform some of the “Rocket Man’s” most loved songs.

There was many memories to share as Goffy chatted through photos and footage of the many characters and celebrities who have appeared on his shows down the years.

The BBC Radio Tees presenter, who has also worked for Century Radio, TFM and Metro, said: “I decided that when I set out to celebrate the 30 year anniversary that I would throw a memorable party for listeners and people that I have connected with via my Goffy Media business.

Paul "Goffy" Gough with Elton John tribute act Jimmy Love.

“When I first started out at Century Radio our boss John Myers would invite listeners to special party nights via the very popular free Listener Club that we had.

"It was a brilliant way to thank listeners and, more importantly, made them feel very special.

"History will show that listeners repaid the attention with huge loyalty to Century Radio by tuning in and spreading the word as the audience figures for the station were consistently fantastic during that period.”

The evening was also an opportunity for listeners down the years to tell their own stories on stage and to reveal how they had been inspired by listening to the shows.

Goffy, right, with Alec Gray.

Hartlepool-born taxi driver Alec Gray told how he had been inspired to quit his taxi job as he approached 50.

He heard others on Goffy’s show talking about changing direction and he consequently took the leap of faith.

Alec now works as a prescribed link worker for Hartlepool and Stockton Health.

Goffy described the evening as “fantastic” and paid tribute to his listeners by adding: “Í promised them all something very special and with the help of Jimmy Love we were able to keep that promise.

"Social media was awash with videos. Well wishes and messages have been relentless so it all went to plan.