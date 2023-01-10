Hartlepool rail operator Northern begins flash sale of five million tickets for as little as 50p

The company, which runs services from Hartlepool to Newcastle and Middlesbrough, is offering one million tickets at 50p with another three million £1 tickets available and a further one million at £1.50p.

The sale runs from Tuesday, January 10, at 10am until Friday, January 13, at 4pm for travel between Tuesday, January 17, and Friday, March 10, on Northern services only.

Northern commercial and customer director Mark Powles said “this is our biggest ever flash sale” and added: “We know our customers travel for a multitude of reasons. So our hope is this sale will make five million of them – be they for days out, weekends away or catch-ups with friends - that bit more affordable.”

A Northern train (stock image)

Rail minister Huw Merriman added: “We need to get people back on our railways and initiatives like this will do just that.”

Go to www.northernrailway.co.uk.