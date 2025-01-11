Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Train passengers heading from Hartlepool to London are urged to check their journeys ahead of two consecutive weekends of engineering work.

There will be no direct trains between the two locations on January 25-26 and February 1-2 as King’s Cross Station will be closed for track, drainage and overhead line improvements.

Reduced Grand Central services from Hartlepool are expected to terminate at Peterborough before passengers board replacement buses.

Simon Pumphrey, Network Rail’s infrastructure director, said: “We’re sorry to passengers affected by the disruption and thank them for their patience as we make improvements that will help make the railway more reliable.”

A spokesperson for rail companies LNER, Hull Trains, Lumo and Grand Central said: “Customers are advised to plan ahead and check before they travel, with the latest journey details available on our websites and social media feeds.

“Our colleagues will be on hand to help people’s journeys run as smoothly as possible.”

Further information is available via www.grandcentralrail.com/ or by ringing 0345 603 4852.