Hartlepool rail passengers warned of big changes to Grand Central services to London on consecutive weekends

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 11th Jan 2025, 17:09 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2025, 17:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Train passengers heading from Hartlepool to London are urged to check their journeys ahead of two consecutive weekends of engineering work.

There will be no direct trains between the two locations on January 25-26 and February 1-2 as King’s Cross Station will be closed for track, drainage and overhead line improvements.

Reduced Grand Central services from Hartlepool are expected to terminate at Peterborough before passengers board replacement buses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Simon Pumphrey, Network Rail’s infrastructure director, said: “We’re sorry to passengers affected by the disruption and thank them for their patience as we make improvements that will help make the railway more reliable.”

A Grand Central train passing underneath the new footbridge at Hartlepool Railway Station.A Grand Central train passing underneath the new footbridge at Hartlepool Railway Station.
A Grand Central train passing underneath the new footbridge at Hartlepool Railway Station.

A spokesperson for rail companies LNER, Hull Trains, Lumo and Grand Central said: “Customers are advised to plan ahead and check before they travel, with the latest journey details available on our websites and social media feeds.

“Our colleagues will be on hand to help people’s journeys run as smoothly as possible.”

Further information is available via www.grandcentralrail.com/ or by ringing 0345 603 4852.

Got a story for the Hartlepool Mail? Send us your words, pictures and video through our Submit Your Story portal

Related topics:Network RailHartlepoolLondonLNERHull Trains

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice