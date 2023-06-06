News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool railway station to tackle anti-social behaviour by playing classical music

Classical music is set to be played at a railway station this year in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 6th Jun 2023, 17:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 17:01 BST

Seaton Carew is one of four stations across the region where the idea is to be introduced following successful trials elsewhere in the North-East and across the North of England.

Similar music will also be heard at rail operator Northern’s Nunthorpe, Stockton and Seaham stations.

Stations which played classical music during the trials over the last year, which included Billingham, saw a significant reduction in the number of loitering, graffiti and vandalism-related incidents.

Seaton Carew train station introduces classical music to combat anti-social behaviour.Seaton Carew train station introduces classical music to combat anti-social behaviour.
Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern, said: “We are pleased this scheme is making such a difference to our customers across the network.

"Anti-social behaviour is a nuisance in its lightest form and nothing short of a criminal act at its worst.

"Unfortunately, railway stations, like many other public areas, can attract this sort of mindless behaviour, which is unfair and unsettling to our customers.”

Following the trials, the project was rolled out across 23 stations earlier this year including Sunderland and Haltwhistle.

The company added: “Music will only be played at certain times of the day, which will vary from station to station to have the best impact on behaviour.”

Northern, as the second largest train operator in the UK, with more than 500 stations across the North of England, hopes the project will improve user experiences across all of its rail networks.

People are encouraged to report any anti-social behaviour on Northern’s rail network to the British Transport Police via text message on 61016 or by calling 0800 405040.

