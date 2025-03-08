A concerned resident has spoken out about the amount of rubbish that is being “dumped” in Hartlepool Marina and how she has “never seen it so bad”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Stonehouse, 43, regularly takes her dog for a walk around the area and says the amount of litter in the water over the last few months is “distressing”.

It is understood that Hartlepool Marina Limited, which maintains the Marina, removes rubbish when it accumulates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The litter Emma contacted the Mail about has also been collected since we visited the spot near Harbour Walk with her.

Hartlepool resident Emma Stone has spoken out about her concerns regarding the amount of rubbish that is being “dumped” in the Marina.

But she said: “Over the last few months I’ve noticed a growing problem in the Marina.

"Waste is being dumped into the water on a large scale. What doesn’t immediately sink to the bottom floats on the top till it is eventually washed out to sea, then more appears.”

She continued: “Two swans regularly visit the waters there and to see them paddling past bottles of bleach, open food tins, empty bottles of engine oil – there was even a child’s buggy – it’s immensely dangerous for the wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Its’ so distressing. You can actually see the rubbish building up on the bottom.

Rubbish is pictured in the Marina near Marina House.

"Even though I am not from the Marina, I don’t live too far away so I walk around there regularly before work with my dog, and I have never seen it so bad.”

Emma added: “I hope more people will take notice of what’s happening there and try to stop this from happening any more.”

Hartlepool Marina Limited said in a statement: “She is more than welcome to contact us to discuss the measures we have in place.”