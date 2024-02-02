Hartlepool residents encouraged to complete community survey as part of national strategy to promote physical activity
and live on Freeview channel 276
The community survey is part of the national Sport England initiative, Moving Communities Place, and aims to provide an insight into people’s physical activity levels, preferences and the barriers they face.
The survey has been launched following Hartlepool’s selection by Sport England as one of nine pilot areas in England.
Hartlepool Borough Council and partner organisations are going to use the information to help create exciting, appropriate and accessible opportunities for people to lead active lives.
It is also going to be available to Sport England to help shape national strategy.
People taking part in the survey can leave their email address at the end to be entered into a prize draw to win one of three £50 Love to Shop vouchers.
The survey can be found at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/community-survey and can be accessed until midnight on Thursday, February 22.