Hartlepool residents warned of possible ‘light’ odour as maintenance work begins

The work, carried out by Bio Construct, will begin on Tuesday (August 9) and is expected end by Thursday evening (August 11).

It is to complete a mixer change in the post fermenter and it will see the roof only opened at the point of entry.

Seaton ward councillor Sue Little shared the message on her Facebook page after being informed by the company about the upcoming work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents have been told the odour issue will be mild.

People have been reassured that any odour is expected to be light.

Unpleasant smells have been a concern for Seaton residents, especially during the winter period.

Councillor Little has previously told the Mail “absolutely loads” of residents complained about sulfur-like smells in the area, particularly in from September through to March.

It led to a public meeting in March of this year, which was attended by Environment Agency officials and representatives of Hartlepool Borough Council.

There are plans for a follow-up meeting as well.

Councillor Little has said she is “over the moon” that BioConstruct informed her about the upcoming work and that it shows the rapport that’s been built with the companies.

In a post on her Facebook page, she added: “I’m delighted that Bio Construct have informed me of these essential maintenance. At least they are considering their neighbours which is the Seaton residents.”