One Hartlepool restaurant is giving back to its community by offering free food and hot drinks to emergency service staff who are working on Christmas Day.

The Sheesh Mahal, in Navigation Point, Hartlepool, is giving away free rice, curry, naan bread and hot drinks to Hartlepool’s emergency service staff who are working on Christmas Day as a thank you for their services.

Between noon and 6pm on Monday, December 25, emergency service staff on duty can come and eat in the restaurant or take some food away.

Manager Shay Miah said: “Christmas is hard for everyone, especially now with money being tight, but service workers, they have taken time away from their families to support and help and serve us.

Shay Miah, manager of the Sheesh Mahal.

"That is just one of the many reasons we are doing this.