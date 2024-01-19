Hartlepool Restaurant Week is back later this month by popular demand with lots of offers to blow the winter blues away.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organised by Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth team, diners can grab great deals from Monday, January 29, to Sunday, February 4.

More than 20 businesses are taking part including Baan Thai, The Black Olive, Casa Del Mar, The Fens, Gym Grill, The Hidden Tap, Jacksons Wharf, Larry’s Lanes, The Lock Gates, The Marine Hotel, Matteo’s and The Owl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Place in the Park, Portals Place, Portofino, The Raby Arms, Santonio Bar Restaurant, Sheesh Mahal, The Spotted Cow, The Vestry, Wallis and Co and DING and Hot Club de Parmo, at The Bank,are also taking part.

Restaurant Week returns to Hartlepool in January 2024.

Participating restaurants are offering specific menus or specials alongside their existing menus at prices of £5, £10, £15 or £20.