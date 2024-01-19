Hartlepool restaurant Week returns later this month
and live on Freeview channel 276
Organised by Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth team, diners can grab great deals from Monday, January 29, to Sunday, February 4.
More than 20 businesses are taking part including Baan Thai, The Black Olive, Casa Del Mar, The Fens, Gym Grill, The Hidden Tap, Jacksons Wharf, Larry’s Lanes, The Lock Gates, The Marine Hotel, Matteo’s and The Owl.
The Place in the Park, Portals Place, Portofino, The Raby Arms, Santonio Bar Restaurant, Sheesh Mahal, The Spotted Cow, The Vestry, Wallis and Co and DING and Hot Club de Parmo, at The Bank,are also taking part.
Participating restaurants are offering specific menus or specials alongside their existing menus at prices of £5, £10, £15 or £20.
Councillor Andrew Martin-Wells, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “We’re looking forward to another great week of delicious menus at unbeatable prices.”