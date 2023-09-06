Watch more videos on Shots!

The campaign, which is led by Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth team, returns again from Monday, October 16, to Sunday, October 22.

Businesses wanting to take part will once again be required to develop a specific Restaurant Week menu or special offers within their existing menu at the set prices of either £5, £10, £15 or £20.

They can choose the price points which suit them.

Hartlepool Restaurant Week returns in October.

The menus will then be promoted in advance through a dedicated Hartlepool Restaurant Week web page and marketing campaign.

Councillor Andrew Martin-Wells, the chair of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: ““At a time when people continue to struggle with the cost of living crisis, it’s a great opportunity for them to enjoy some fantastic fixed-price menus and support our excellent cafes, restaurants and pubs.”