News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested

Hartlepool Restaurant Week set to return with meals from just £5

Restaurants, cafes and pubs are invited to take part in the fourth Hartlepool Restaurant Week.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 6th Sep 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 11:10 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The campaign, which is led by Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth team, returns again from Monday, October 16, to Sunday, October 22.

Businesses wanting to take part will once again be required to develop a specific Restaurant Week menu or special offers within their existing menu at the set prices of either £5, £10, £15 or £20.

They can choose the price points which suit them.

Hartlepool Restaurant Week returns in October.Hartlepool Restaurant Week returns in October.
Hartlepool Restaurant Week returns in October.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The menus will then be promoted in advance through a dedicated Hartlepool Restaurant Week web page and marketing campaign.

Councillor Andrew Martin-Wells, the chair of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: ““At a time when people continue to struggle with the cost of living crisis, it’s a great opportunity for them to enjoy some fantastic fixed-price menus and support our excellent cafes, restaurants and pubs.”

Venues interested in being involved in Hartlepool Restaurant Week should email [email protected]

Related topics:RestaurantsHartlepool Borough Council