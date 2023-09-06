Hartlepool Restaurant Week set to return with meals from just £5
and live on Freeview channel 276
The campaign, which is led by Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth team, returns again from Monday, October 16, to Sunday, October 22.
Businesses wanting to take part will once again be required to develop a specific Restaurant Week menu or special offers within their existing menu at the set prices of either £5, £10, £15 or £20.
They can choose the price points which suit them.
The menus will then be promoted in advance through a dedicated Hartlepool Restaurant Week web page and marketing campaign.
Councillor Andrew Martin-Wells, the chair of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: ““At a time when people continue to struggle with the cost of living crisis, it’s a great opportunity for them to enjoy some fantastic fixed-price menus and support our excellent cafes, restaurants and pubs.”
Venues interested in being involved in Hartlepool Restaurant Week should email [email protected]