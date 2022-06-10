Hartlepool retirement community throws 1950s-style party for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Around 90 residents of Hartfields at Bishop Cuthbert threw a 1950s-themed street party which they and staff worked together on for the last three months.

They gathered in the complex’s atrium on Sunday to eat, sing, dance and enjoy each others’ company.

The street party was followed by another 50s-themed party on the evening in the restaurant, with entertainment from the town’s Phoenix Variety Show Group.

Hartfields residents and staff organised a 19050s themed street party.

Hartfields, part of the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust, held fundraising events in the run up to the big day including tombolas, coffee mornings, a sponsored walk and dress down days for the staff.

Neighbourhood Manager Charlotte Hope said: "It was a real community effort with residents, staff, families and volunteers working together to make this happen.

"Thank you all so much, we had a wonderful time and we could not have done this without you.”

The party was for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.